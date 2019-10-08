As postseason meets approach for the Missouri cross country team, its biggest opponent might be the injury bug.
Senior Kieran Wood is the latest victim and will miss the remainder of his senior season with a stress fracture in his hip, according to coach Marc Burns.
Burns said Wood, who earned All-Midwest honors with a 13th-place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional last November, will spend the rest of the cross country season getting healthy for the indoor track season.
Wood finished second on the team in both of his races this season. He placed second to redshirt senior Thomas George in the MU XC Opener on Aug. 30, and 14th in the Commodore Classic on Sept. 14. The Tigers runners have two meets remaining, both on the same day; on Oct. 18, some will compete at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wis., and some will run at the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, IL. The SEC Championships are Nov. 1 in Lexington, KY.
Missouri will look for sophomore Marquette Wilhite and redshirt senior Michael Widmann to step up at the end of the Tigers' lineup. At the Gans Creek Classic, Widmann closed out a Missouri victory as the team's fifth and final scorer.
Stress fractures have sidelined both of Missouri's All-Midwest Region runners from last season. Sophomore Reilly Revord, the 11th-place finisher at the Midwest Regional last season, is redshirting this season and has been out since September.