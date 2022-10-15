A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
Despite the team not being at full strength, Marquette Hanson continued his strong form, finishing 20th and running a time of 24 minutes, 0.3 seconds. Hanson has finished in the top 20 in all of his races this season.
The other scoring runners for the Tigers were Jacob Ridderhoff (70th, 24:46.9), Drew Rogers (97th, 25:05.4), Tyler Freiner (118th, 25:19.3)and Blake Morris (131st, 25:25.2). They combined to score 407 points
No. 25 Montana State won the team event with 62 points, edging No. 29 California Baptist by just one point. Montana State placed three runners in the top 10, including individual champion Duncan Hamilton, who ran a 23:28.8.
Two Columbia products raced at the meet but not for the Tigers. Cale Littrell, a former Hickman standout and current Kansas Jayhawk, placed 126th. Kansas State’s Matthew Hauser, a Rock Bridge alum, finished 135th. Kansas’ Chandler Gibbens, a Hickman graduate and one of the nation’s top runners, did not run in the race.
Schwartz and Christensen lead the way in women’s 6,000 meters
For the first time this season, Isabelle Christiansen didn’t cross the line first for Missouri women’s cross country. Jenna Schwartz just edged Christiansen by a fraction of a second to finish 53rd to Christiansen’s 54th. Officially, both runners ran a time of 21:50.8.
Reilly Revord (80th, 22:11.2), Kaia Downs (83rd, 22:12.8)and Allison Newman (84th, 22:14.0) rounded out the five scoring runners for the Tigers in the 6000-meter race.
As a team, the Tigers finished 11th of 26 teams with 329 points.
Despite coming up one point short in the men’s 8,000-meter race, No. 19 California Baptist won the 6,000 with 50 points. No. 3 Oklahoma State’s Billah Jepkirui was the individual champion, running a time of 20:15.3.
Despite a pair of middle-of-the-pack finishes, the Tigers hope to find themselves back in Stillwater on Nov. 19 when Oklahoma State hosts the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
The next race for both MU cross country teams will be the SEC Championships on Oct. 28 in Oxford, Mississippi. Last year, the Tigers finished third in the men’s 8,000 meter and seventh in the women’s 6,000 meter.