A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.

Despite the team not being at full strength, Marquette Hanson continued his strong form, finishing 20th and running a 24:00.3. Hanson has finished in the top-20 in all of his races this season.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

