Home runs were the key to Missouri getting back on track after a rough opening weekend of conference play.
The Tigers returned to their nonconference schedule with a road doubleheader sweep against Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in extra innings before strolling to a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game.
The Tigers hit eight homers across the doubleheader. Brooke Wilmes and Kara Daly each had multiple long balls on the day; Daly hit two in the first game while Wilmes had one in the first and two in the second.
Missouri (18-6, 0-2 SEC) built what it thought was a comfortable lead in the first game. Daly hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Wilmes then hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 3-0 Tigers.
Illinois’ Delaney Rummell returned the favor with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, but Daly struck back for Missouri, lofting a home run to center field to kick off the top of the sixth and put Missouri’s lead back at three.
Daly’s second home run in the first game gave her seven homers in her past seven games.
The Tigers led 6-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, and starter Laurin Krings’ day appeared to be over as Jayci Kruse entered to finish the game.
The Tigers then began to unravel.
Four batters and three hits later, Krings was called back into the circle. Missouri led 6-2, but runners occupied second and third with one out. The pitching change was no help. An error ensued and was followed by three more hits and a walk. The Illini tied the game 6-6 and had the bases loaded with one out.
With the Tigers on the edge of a seventh-inning collapse, Krings guided the game to extras, collecting a lineout and a strikeout to end the nightmare inning.
Missouri’s offense quickly righted the ship in extra innings. Casidy Chaumont led off the eighth with a double before Kendyll Bailey drove her in with a single the next at-bat.
Krings ended the game with a scoreless frame in the bottom of the eighth.
After a tumultuous first act in the doubleheader, the Tigers cruised to victory in the second game.
Wilmes led off the first inning with her second home run of the day. Chaumont singled in Jenna Laird later in the inning to put Missouri up 2-0.
Illinois (11-9) responded with two runs in the bottom of the first against Tigers starter Jordan Weber.
Missouri exploded for six runs in the third, again led off by a Wilmes home run. Four batters later, Chaumont delivered a two-RBI single with the bases loaded to extend the Tigers’ lead to 5-2. Hatti Moore broke the game open with a three-run home run later in the inning, making it 8-2 Missouri.
The Tigers continued their run in the fourth inning when Kimberly Wert and Chaumont each struck for solo homers. Wert’s home run tied her for the most in Missouri softball history with 47.
Missouri’s offensive clinic was led by Daly, Wilmes and Chaumont. Across the two games, Wilmes went 4 for 6 with four runs, four RBI, three home runs and a walk. Tigers coach Larissa Anderson’s decision to move Chaumont up to fifth in the batting order paid off as the left fielder went 4 for 7 with three runs, four RBI, a home run and a double.