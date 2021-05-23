Missouri junior Bronte Murgett defeated Alana Wolfberg of Oklahoma State on Sunday to advance to the round of 32 of the NCAA Singles Tournament.
She will face Auburn sophomore Selin Ovunc on Monday.
Both sets were tied 5-5 before Murgett rallied to take the last two games of each.
With the win, Murgett became the first Tiger in program history to record a victory in the singles portion of the tournament. Bea Machado Santos, the last Missouri tennis player to qualify for the tournament, was eliminated in the first round in 2016.
Missouri's team season came to an end in the SEC Tournament in April. Bronte qualified for the national tournament as an individual.