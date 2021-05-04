In what was a mostly forgettable year for Missouri tennis, one standout will play on in this month’s postseason.
Junior Bronte Murgett was selected Tuesday as a singles player for the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships, becoming the third individual from Missouri to ever qualify and the first since Bea Machado Santos did in 2016. Murgett was one of 64 singles players and 51 at-large bids nationally to qualify.
Murgett and senior Marta Oliveira were named the No. 3 alternate for the Championships’ doubles play tournament. Alternates replace withdrawals from the tournament made within five days of the selection announcement.
A first-year transfer from New Mexico, Murgett was the Tigers’ top player this season, going 18-8 with a 9-6 record as MU’s No. 1 player. The Brit was named to the All-Southeastern Conference second team and currently ranks No. 31 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Singles Rankings.
Murgett is the lone MU player guaranteed to be playing postseason tennis, an accomplishment for her specifically but overall disappointing for the tennis program as a whole.
After a 12-3 start that included a home dual win over then-No. 25 Mississippi State, Missouri only won three more duals and lost all of its remaining SEC matches to finish 15-16. With a 4-3 loss to Arkansas in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on April 19, Missouri became the only SEC school not to qualify as a team for the Championships.
The Championships will be held at the United States Tennis Association National Campus in Orlando, Florida from May 16-28. Singles play begins May 23.