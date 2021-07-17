Missouri women’s golf’s Noelle Beijer posted a final-round 1-under 71 to secure a third place finish in the Belgian Amateur Championship on Saturday at Golf Club d’Hulencourt in Genappe, Belgium.
She finished the 54-hole tournament at 2-under 214 following first- and second-round scores of 75 and 68, respectively. The Tiger senior ended the week five strokes back of event-winner Savannah de Bock, who was the only player in the field to break par in all three rounds.
Beijer birdied her final hole of the championship to break out of what would have been a five-way tie for third. The group that finished a stroke behind Beijer included Delaware grad Ariane Klotz, NC State junior Natalie Armbruester and Central Florida sophomore Camille Banzet.
The Assendelft, Netherlands, native was the best-placed non-Belgian national in the field. A senior at MU in the 2020-21 season, Beijer is now eligible for her extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.