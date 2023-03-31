On Day 2 of the Texas Relays, Missouri track and field's Valentina Bornacelli edged out fellow Tiger Sophia Rivera to win the women's javelin throw Friday in Austin, Texas.

On her final throw, the sophomore tossed the javelin 183 feet, 9 inches to pass Rivera, who finished second in the event with a throw of 182-8. Sophomore Skylar Ciccolini and senior Atina Kamasi also competed in the event, finishing ninth and 15th, respectively.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

