On Day 2 of the Texas Relays, Missouri track and field's Valentina Bornacelli edged out fellow Tiger Sophia Rivera to win the women's javelin throw Friday in Austin, Texas.
On her final throw, the sophomore tossed the javelin 183 feet, 9 inches to pass Rivera, who finished second in the event with a throw of 182-8. Sophomore Skylar Ciccolini and senior Atina Kamasi also competed in the event, finishing ninth and 15th, respectively.
Sophomore Claudina Diaz had MU's other win on the day, taking the women's Section B high jump title with a jump of 5-11½.
Senior Arianna Fisher finished the women's triple jump in fifth place, leaping 44-0. Sophomore Mara Hausler finished 11th in the event, hopping a 41-2½.
Freshman Isabella Sokolova finished just outside the top 10 in a field of 78 in the women's 100-meter hurdles race, finishing in 13.86 for 11th.
Missouri also had athletes competing on Day 2 of the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas.
Sokolova had the best finish for the Tigers, finishing tied for fourth in the women's long jump with a leap of 19-9.
Senior Jayson Ashford had the Tigers' other top-10 finish at the meet, placing eighth in the men's 200, crossing the line in 20.95.
The Tigers finish competition in both meets Saturday.