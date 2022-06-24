MU's Ames Burton will represent Team USA in the World U20 Championships after finishing second in the girls discus at the USA Track & Field U20 Championships on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Burton, who redshirted the 2022 track & field season for Missouri, recorded a throw of 177 feet, 8 inches on her second toss to put her in the lead. Princeton's Siniru Iheoma tossed the disc 178-8 to take the lead, and eventually win the event.
Burton will travel to Cali, Colombia to compete in the World U20 Championships, which will be held from August 1 to August 6.
Four current and former Tigers will compete in the coming days in the USA Track & Field Championships. Former Missouri track and field star Karissa Schweizer will attempt to qualify for the World Athletic Championships in the 1,500-meter run at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. She'll also attempt to qualify in the 5,000 at 3:18 p.m. Sunday.
On Saturday, current MU thrower Ava Curry will compete in the women’s javelin final at 1:30 p.m. Former Tiger Avery Carter will compete in the men’s hammer throw at 2:15 p.m. Current MU jumper Arianna Fisher will compete in the women’s triple jump at 2:30 p.m.