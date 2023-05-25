Missouri track and field’s Skylar Ciccolini and Sophia Rivera qualified for the NCAA Championships in the women’s javelin during Day 2 of the NCAA West Regionals on Thursday in Sacramento, California.
Ciccolini finished fourth in the event, registering a season-best throw of 182 feet, 9 inches on her only attempt of the day. Rivera finished eighth after throwing the spear 180-3.
Three other Tigers competed in the event but did not advance. Valentina Bornacelli had a throw of 164-10 to finish 15th, Atina Kamasi finished 19th with a throw of 162-8 and Erin Zimmerman launched it 154-2 for 25th place.
Missouri also had competitors in the women’s hammer throw. Sydney Oberdiek just missed the 12-athlete cut, finishing with a throw of 203-6 for 13th. Carolina Daza did not post a throw after fouling in each of her three attempts.
The Tigers will have five athletes competing across five different events Friday — Mitchell Weber (men’s discus); Roberto Vilches (men’s high jump); Georgi Nachev (men’s triple jump); Chris Conrad (800-meter race); and Mitchell Small (5,000)
CC’s Miller takes 15th at nationals
Columbia College men’s track and field athlete Kenny Miller finished 15th in the discus throw at the NAIA Outdoor Championships in Marion, Indiana, tossing a new personal best in his final throw of the season.
Miller’s third and final attempt went 157-3, eclipsing his previous best of 156-6.