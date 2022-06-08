Missouri track and field’s Christopher Conrad placed 20th in the semifinals of the men’s 800-meter raceat the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon.
Conrad’s time of 1 minute, 48.56 seconds placed him sixth in his heat and was not one of the nine fastest times, meaning he did not advance to the finals.
Conrad achieved a personal-best time of 1:47.33 in the 800 at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round on May 27 in order to qualify.
This was Conrad’s first appearance at the NCAA championships after previously making it to the West Preliminary Round in 2018, when he finished 37th, and again in 2021, when he qualified for the quarterfinals but finished 17th and missed out on NCAA Championship qualification.
Mississippi State’s Navasky Anderson had the best time of the day, running a 1:45.94. The finals are set for 9:14 p.m. Friday.
MU still has seven athletes competing in the NCAA Championships. Ava Curry and Sophia Rivera will compete in the women’s javelin final at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday, Roberto Vilches will compete in the finals of the men’s high jump at 7:30 p.m., and Georgi Nachev will be in the men’s triple jump finals at 8:20 p.m.
Arianna Fisher and Mara Häusler will both compete in the women’s triple jump finals Saturday at 4:50 p.m.