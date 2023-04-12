Missouri men’s golfer Charlie Crockett was named co-SEC Golfer of the Week on Wednesday after finishing second and shooting 18-under 198 over three rounds in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Crockett’s score was the second lowest 54-hole score in MU history and the lowest of his career.
Led by Crockett, Missouri finished runner-up to fifth-ranked Illinois, shooting 40-under 824, the second-lowest score in school history.
Crockett shared the weekly award with Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett. The reigning U.S. Amateur champion competed in the Masters and shot 2-under 286 to finish 16th. Bennett was the first amateur to finish inside the top 20 at the Masters since 2005.
Six Tigers earn All-SEC swim and dive honorsMissouri swim and dive earned six All-Southeastern Conference honors for the 2022-23 season, the league announced Wednesday.
The All-SEC first- and second-teams were made up of podium finishers from the SEC Championships in February. First-place finishers received first-team honors, while second- and third-place finishers received second-team recognition. All-Freshman honors were given to those who finished in the top eight or were the highest scoring freshman of each event at the conference championships.
Graduate transfer Clement Secchi earned first-team honors after winning the men’s 200-yard butterfly title at the SEC Championships.
Fifth-year senior Jack Dahlgren and senior Ben Patton each earned second-team honors. Both were also second-team selections last season.
Dahlgren finished second in the 200 freestyle and also took third in the 200 backstroke at SECs, while Patton placed third in the 200 individual medley.
Swimmers Jan Zubik and Malin Grosse, along with diver Kamryn Wong, each earned All-Freshman honors.