Missouri men’s golfer Charlie Crockett was named co-SEC Golfer of the Week on Wednesday after finishing second and shooting 18-under 198 over three rounds in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Crockett’s score was the second lowest 54-hole score in MU history and the lowest of his career.

Led by Crockett, Missouri finished runner-up to fifth-ranked Illinois, shooting 40-under 824, the second-lowest score in school history.

  Sports reporter, Fall 2022

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

