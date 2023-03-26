Missouri men's golf senior Charlie Crockett shot 6-under 66 in the first round of Hootie at Bulls Bay on Sunday in Awendaw, South Carolina. Crockett is in a five-way tie for first.
MU shot 7-under 281 as a team and is in sixth, trailing leaders East Tennessee State by 12 strokes.
Joining Crockett as the scoring golfers for the Tigers were Alfons Bondesson (68), DJ Springer (73) and Jack Lundin (74). Antonio Safa shot 75, but his score did not count toward Missouri's team total.
MU's Dawson Meek competed as an individual and shot 68. If Meek had been in MU's five-man lineup, the Tigers would have shot 13 under and been in third place.
MU tees off at 9:27 a.m. Monday for its second round of the tournament.
MU tennis falls to No. 28 Vanderbilt
No. 28 Vanderbilt beat Missouri tennis 6-1 in Springfield on Sunday. The loss was MU's third straight and ninth in 10 matches.
Vanderbilt secured the first point of the game when it took two of the three doubles matches.
In singles, the Commodores continued to control the match, winning five of the six singles ties. The lone Tiger to win was Andrea Artimedi. She defeated Vanderbilt's Marcella Cruz 6-4, 6-2.
MU's next match is against No. 19 Florida on Friday in Gainesville, Florida.
Cougars dominate season series against Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College baseball completed a series sweep of Hannibal-LaGrange, winning both games of a doubleheader at Battle High School by scores of 16-5 and 14-1, respectively.
In its previous matchup Saturday, Columbia defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 10-2.
The only home run of the first game came from freshman Tyler Renn in the bottom of the first inning, when he hit a two-run blast en route to a 3-RBI performance.
Junior pitcher Dan Fick started in the first game and gave up eight hits n 92 total pitches in 5⅓ innings pitched.
The second game of the doubleheader was an even more dominating and impressive performance from the Cougars.
Junior Brayden McGinnis hit the only homer of the second game for the Cougars, a solo blast in the bottom of the third. Junior Riley Poulton also contributed five RBI, going 3-for-4 in his at-bats in Columbia's blowout win.
Junior pitcher Jake Deakins started for the Cougars and gave up one hit through five innings pitched.
The Cougars now prepare for a three-game stretch in Batesville, Arkansas, to play Lyon. The first game will take place at 6 p.m.Friday.