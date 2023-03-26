Missouri men's golf senior Charlie Crockett shot 6-under 66 in the first round of Hootie at Bulls Bay on Sunday in Awendaw, South Carolina. Crockett is in a five-way tie for first.

MU shot 7-under 281 as a team and is in sixth, trailing leaders East Tennessee State by 12 strokes.

  Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism

