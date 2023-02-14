Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive began the Southeastern Conference Championships on Tuesday in College Station, Texas, trying to top their seventh- and eighth-place performances from the men’s and women’s teams, respectively, last year. Athletes competed in the men’s 1-meter dive, women’s 3-meter dive, and men’s and women’s 200-yard medley relay and 800 freestyle relay.
MU’s men’s team ended the day in fifth place with 126 points, trailing leader Texas A&M with 229. The MU women’s team closed the day in ninth with 105 points, trailing leader LSU with 178.
Fifth-year swimmer Jack Dahlgren led off the men’s 800 free relay and set a new pool record — and school record — in his 200 leg with a time of 1 minute, 31.17 seconds. The mark topped Dahlgren’s previous personal record of 1:32.01, which he set at the NCAA Championships last year. Ten-time defending SEC men’s champion Florida won the relay, finishing in 6:08.64 and earning 64 points. After Dahlgren’s record-breaking start, Missouri finished sixth in 6:15.71 to tally 48 points.
Clement Secchi, Eric Storms, Ben Patton and Kevin Hammer finished the men’s 200 medley relay in 1:23.28 to earn sixth and advance to the NCAA Championships.
After being named Co-Diver of the Week for his performance in the Air Force Diving Invitational, senior Carlo Lopez placed fifth in the 1-meter diving finals with a score of 339.95 points. He placed seventh in the prelims with a score of 301.55.
For the women’s team, Missouri freshman Kamryn Wong finished 10th in the 3-meter prelims with a score of 322.75.
Missouri swim and dive returns to compete in the 200 and 500 free, 200 individual medley, 50 free and the women’s 1-meter on Wednesday.