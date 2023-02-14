Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive began the Southeastern Conference Championships on Tuesday in College Station, Texas, trying to top their seventh- and eighth-place performances from the men’s and women’s teams, respectively, last year. Athletes competed in the men’s 1-meter dive, women’s 3-meter dive, and men’s and women’s 200-yard medley relay and 800 freestyle relay.

MU’s men’s team ended the day in fifth place with 126 points, trailing leader Texas A&M with 229. The MU women’s team closed the day in ninth with 105 points, trailing leader LSU with 178.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

