Missouri women's basketball guard Mama Dembele played 20 minutes in Spain's 87-37 rout of Korea in the U19 Women's Basketball World Cup on Saturday in Hungary. Dembele had two points, two assists and one steal.
Spain's Marta Garcia, who plays college ball at Arizona, led all players in scoring. She registered 16 points and six rebounds. Spain had four players who scored in double digits.
Sohee Park lead Korea's offense, scoring 11 points and getting two rebounds. She was the only Korean player who scored more than eight points.
Spain shot 57% from the field and 57% from the free-throw line. It shot just 21% from behind the arc, only knocking down three 3-pointers.
Dembele and Spain will face Brazil at 7 a.m. Sunday in their next game of the World Cup. Brazil lost its opening game to France 84-52.