Claudina Diaz

Claudina Diaz

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri track and field concluded its week at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Austin, Texas, fielding three athletes on the final day of competition.

Claudina Diaz narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing tied for fifth, good for first-team All-American honors, after a leap of 6 feet, ½ inch. She needed to clear 6-1½ to finish among the medalists.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.