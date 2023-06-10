Missouri track and field concluded its week at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Austin, Texas, fielding three athletes on the final day of competition.
Claudina Diaz narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing tied for fifth, good for first-team All-American honors, after a leap of 6 feet, ½ inch. She needed to clear 6-1½ to finish among the medalists.
Ball State junior Charity Griffith secured the national title with a 6-4 mark.
Euphenie Andre finished 12th in the women’s triple jump after leaping 43-11¼. She finished a little more than 3½ inches short of a top-10 finish.
Florida junior Jasmine Moore set a new collegiate record en route to the title in the triple jump, posting a distance of 48-6 to best the previous record by more than 6 inches.
Kaia Harris finished 16th out of the 24 competitors in the women’s discus. She recorded a throw of 173-8 as she wrapped up her season.
Oregon athlete Jorinde Van Klinken, who already holds the collegiate record in the discus, set a new meet record of 215-0 to secure the title.
Andre and Harris both finish the season with second-team All-American honors.