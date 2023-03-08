Collier Dyer mug

Collier Dyer

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri men’s and women’s diving returned to competition Wednesday in Minneapolis for the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.

After Day 2, the men’s team remained in sixth with 16 points, while the women’s team stayed in fifth with seven points. Texas still holds first place for both the men and the women, with the Longhorns picking up a win in the men’s 3-meter dive, their third of the event, and earning six NCAA berths.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you