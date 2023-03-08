Missouri men’s and women’s diving returned to competition Wednesday in Minneapolis for the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.
After Day 2, the men’s team remained in sixth with 16 points, while the women’s team stayed in fifth with seven points. Texas still holds first place for both the men and the women, with the Longhorns picking up a win in the men’s 3-meter dive, their third of the event, and earning six NCAA berths.
Freshman Collier Dyer was the first MU athlete to claim a spot in the NCAA Championships after he finished sixth in the men’s 3-meter. After qualifying seventh in the preliminary round, Dyer scored 375.55 points in the final and earned his first berth to the championships held March 22-25 in Minneapolis.
Former MU diver Takuto Endo also qualified for the NCAA Championships after finishing eighth. The Texas A&M junior qualified in the 3-meter for the second year in a row. He finished eighth for Missouri last year.
In the women’s 1-meter, junior Kayla Wilson could not reach the top-nine benchmark for automatic qualification, finishing 18th with 521.05 points. Wilson made the finals after squeezing into the top 18 but could not improve her position. Freshman Kamryn Wong finished 28th with 240.00 points.
Competition concludes Thursday, when Missouri will have Dyer and senior Carlo Lopez competing in the men’s platform while Wilson and fifth-year Sarah Rousseau will compete in the women’s platform.