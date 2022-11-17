When Missouri’s Marquette Hanson found out he qualified for the NCAA cross country championships, it was a dream come true.
“Both of us could hardly stand, sitting there waiting till 4 o’clock when (who qualified) was announced,” MU first-year cross country coach Lindsey Anderson said.
“It was first relief, and then immediately I was super excited. I was screaming in my house and stuff. I was super hyped for sure,” Hanson said. ... “I’ve been watching this meet (for) probably like 10 years. For a big portion of my life — since I’ve become a distance athlete — I’ve been looking at this meet, and I had dreams and aspirations that turned into real goals to be able to make it. So to be able to see that dream turned into a goal and it to come to fruition, it was really cool.”
Hanson received an at-large bid for the national meet by finishing 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regionals held at Gans Creek Cross Country Course on Saturday. Hanson ran the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds.
Despite qualifying for the nation’s most prestigious meet, Hanson still isn’t satisfied with his season.
“Going into the season, definitely nationals was one of my goals. But I also want to be able to compete well at the national meet,” Hanson said. “There’s no reason to get there and then think that you‘ve got the job finished.”
Hanson, who is an avid Kobe Bryant fan, also added that he has repeatedly listened to Bryant’s interview from the 2009 NBA Finals when Bryant famously stated, ‘What’s there to be happy about? Job’s not finished.’
Before the beginning of this season, Hanson lost his father to a battle with pancreatic cancer, and he has dedicated his strong performances in 2022 to his father’s memory.
“When my dad got sick, (my family) had a lot of conversations about just continuing to push through life, whether it’s doing well in school or doing well in sports or my career in honor of him, and I told him that I would keep pushing no matter what,” Hanson said.
As for what Hanson wishes he could have told his dad after he found out he would be running at the national meet, he kept it simple, “I did it all for you, man.”
The final race of Hanson’s season will take place at 10:10 a.m. Saturday at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and the MU star is hoping past experience at the course will benefit him.
Hanson last raced the 10,000 in Stillwater in 2019, finishing in 31:49.6 for 38th in the Midwest Regional. The Tigers also raced the 8,000 course at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Oct. 15, giving Hanson his second look at the course.
“We can go into (the race) with a little bit better idea of how we want to attack (the course) and what we think is the best way for (Marquette) to do the best that he can do,” Anderson said. “(Marquette’s) been a great athlete, super competitive, super fierce, but also coachable. And so it’s been good to work with him.
“I know that it can be hard going into a coaching change, especially if you’re an upperclassman and you’ve already been doing things a certain way. But I appreciate that. He’s been open to trying new things and been just very coachable in the process and it’s been great working with him.”