Marquette Hanson runs (copy)

Marquette Hanson runs in a cross country meet Sept. 30 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. Hanson will be the lone Tiger to compete in the NCAA cross country championships Saturday.

 Kennedy McGilvery

When Missouri’s Marquette Hanson found out he qualified for the NCAA cross country championships, it was a dream come true.

“Both of us could hardly stand, sitting there waiting till 4 o’clock when (who qualified) was announced,” MU first-year cross country coach Lindsey Anderson said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you