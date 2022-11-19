Marquette Hanson (copy)

Marquette Hanson

Running in the NCAA Cross Country Championship, MU's Marquette Hanson ran the men's 10,000 meter race in 30 minutes, 47.1 seconds and finished 174th in a field of 255 on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He was the lone Missouri runner to qualify.

Hanson and the Tigers now have a brief offseason before they gear up for the track and field season. MU begins its indoor season Jan. 22 at the Iowa State Invitational.

