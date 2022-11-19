Running in the NCAA Cross Country Championship, MU's Marquette Hanson ran the men's 10,000 meter race in 30 minutes, 47.1 seconds and finished 174th in a field of 255 on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He was the lone Missouri runner to qualify.
Hanson and the Tigers now have a brief offseason before they gear up for the track and field season. MU begins its indoor season Jan. 22 at the Iowa State Invitational.
Stanford's Charles Hicks won the individual national championship running the race in 28:43.6, edging out Northern Arizona's Nico Young by less than a second.
The team title was decided on a tiebreaker between NAU and the host-team Oklahoma State. Both teams finished with 83 points, but NAU was crowned national champions after the tiebreaker.
NAU's win gave the Lumberjacks their third straight Men's Cross Country National Championship and their sixth in seven years.