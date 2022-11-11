Marquette Hanson will find out at 4 p.m. Saturday if he qualified for the NCAA Championships after his performance at the Midwest Regional Championships on Friday.
The D1 Cross Country Selection Show will air on NCAA.com.
Hanson paced Missouri at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, finishing 11th with a time of 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds in the men's 10,000-meter race. His All-Midwest Region time was 8.8 seconds behind individual champion Isai Rodriguez of Oklahoma State.
Freshman Drew Rogers was the next Tiger to cross the line with a time of 30:58.5, good for 76th.
Blake Morris crossed the finish line in 89th (31.09.5), Jack Warner took 93rd (31:13.3), and Dan Brookling rounded out MU's counting times in 96th (31:15.2).
Jacob Ridderhoff (105th, 31:19.9) and Trevor Piemann (145th, 31:59.1) also competed for the Tigers, who finished 14th as a team with 364 points.
Tulsa won the head-to-head placement tiebreaker 3-2 against Oklahoma State to win the team title, but both teams automatically qualified for the national championships — which will take place next Saturday at OSU's Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Hickman alum Chandler Gibbens finished 21st for Kansas with a time of 30:04.3. His performance also earned him All-Midwest Region honors.
Fellow Hickman grad sophomore Cale Littrell finished 114th with a time of 31:25.5 for the Jayhawks.
Missouri's women's cross country team finished ninth out of 33 teams with 349 points.
Senior Reilly Revord led the Tigers in the women's 6,000-meter race race, finishing 50th with a 21:06.6. She notched her best result this season by making up 15 spots in the final 2,000 meters.
Sophomore Isabella Christiansen placed seven spots behind Revord, crossing the finish line in 21:15.7.
Sophomore Allison Newman and junior Jenna Schwartz placed 71st (21:30.9) and 72nd (21:31.0), respectively.
Freshman Kaia Downs was able to sneak into the top 100, overtaking nine runners in the final 1,000 meters of the race to place 99th (21:46.5).
Illinois' Olivia Howell won the individual title with a time of 20:02.9.
Oklahoma State (58) and Northwestern (88) earned automatic bids for the national championships.
