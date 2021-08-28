Turning jittery freshmen into poised playmakers is no easy feat, and it does not occur overnight.
So Missouri volleyball coach Joshua Taylor has his work cut out for him.
The Tigers lost all three of their Mizzou Invitational matches, only stealing one set Friday.
After falling to St. Louis and Kansas City on Friday, Missouri’s most recent loss came Saturday afternoon against a relentless Creighton team. The Tigers lost the match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-10 and 25-13.
Taylor said that while the outcome was not ideal, there were some key takeaways Missouri will use moving forward.
“Today’s first set had some moments where we saw what we could be as a team, and that’s promising,” Taylor said. “The biggest thing for us isn’t going to be physical talent, we match up well physically. It’s just going to be ‘Where is our attention, our mental discipline’ and yeah, I think there’s been a good amount of negative self-talk within ourselves, and we’re not focused on the right things, which leads to some not-so-great play, but I think we saw some moments.”
If the Tigers want to start winning games, junior outside hitter Anna Dixon is going to need some help carrying the load. Creighton’s offense boasted four players with six or more kills, whereas Dixon with 11 was the lone Tiger with more than five. Missouri also missed seven serves, many coming from the freshmen. Miscommunication plagued the Tigers throughout the match, and Taylor said he needs his team to stay disciplined mentally.
“There’s still too much confusion for how much we make things clear,” Taylor said. “There comes a point where they gotta take ownership. ... I’ve got to keep in mind we are incredibly, incredibly young. Moments like that, that’s just youth, and maybe getting a little excited and punching a ball that we should be slowing down and playing well.”
This season has already been an adjustment for Taylor when it comes to coaching, as most of the team has never played college ball before. During Saturday’s loss, three out of the six Tigers playing on the court consistently were freshmen. If nothing else, Taylor said, the obvious youth makes the future seem exciting.
“It’s so easy for the young ones to get caught up in the moment,” Taylor said. “I guess kind of the grandeur of playing in Hearnes for a home game, rather than being locked in mentally for the present moment. ... I think they’re doing some good things. We’re incredibly athletic when it comes to our freshman athletes, so I’m really pleased with that. It’s just taking care of what we can control a little bit better.”
The veterans led Missouri’s fight against the Bluejays. Dixon and fellow junior outside hitter Leandra Mangual-Duran had the highest hitting percentages on the team, while sophomore defensive specialist Emily Brown and Dixon scooped up the most digs. Graduate transfer setter Nicole Alford put on a promising performance with 17 assists. The Tigers will look to build on the success and knowledge of older players while simultaneously working with the freshman and getting them up to speed.
“There’s some things coming to fruition,” Taylor said. “It’s just going to be continued mental discipline that will result in positive physical play, and that’s way harder than just playing volleyball. ... It’s just keeping in mind that we’re going to have to do a lot of growing this year. And staying very short-sighted, sometimes when you look too far down the line it can be pretty daunting.”
Taylor said he was pleased with the performance from his two middle blockers, freshmen Kayla Burbage and Trista Strasser, as well as the team’s overall performances on serve receive and maintaining defensive responsibilities. He gave credit to Creighton for playing well and said the Tigers will be watching a lot of film this week in order to analyze mistakes and zero in on missed opportunities.
The Tigers will now have four days of practice and training before heading to Louisville on Friday. Taylor and his staff will look to raise the intensity and recreate a “game atmosphere,” he said, as much as possible, focusing on tough situations and building a culture with the freshmen that emphasizes relying on their skills when necessary.
“For them it’s very easy to get caught up in ‘I made an error, I’m so bad’ and really the college game is much different than that,” Taylor said. “It’s gonna be ‘consistently resetting, remembering my job and doing my job well’ whereas I think we have some of the younger ones trying to be too perfect.”
Despite leaving its opening invitational winless, Missouri gained valuable in-game experience that exposed areas to improve. Making better decisions offensively, limiting miscommunication, staying disciplined and not jumping the gun will be imperative for the Tigers to find success next weekend in Louisville.