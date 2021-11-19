Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams wrapped up the Mizzou Invite with yet another day of dominant performances. The Tigers consistently out swam their competition, scoring a total of 2,751 points for the victory. Second place California Baptist fell well behind first place, scoring 1,196.
Missouri's Danny Kovac seemed to get better each day, and recorded his best performance Friday. Kovac smashed his 200-yard butterfly record with a school-record setting time of 1:40.78.
Kovac also won the men's 400 free relay along with Jack Dahlgren, Grant Bochenski and Ben Patton (2:50.75).
Other strong performances from the men's team included Dahlgren's win in the 200 backstroke (1:41.49), Patton's win in the 200 breaststroke (1:53.00) to lead the nation in the style and Jack DuBois' first place finish in the 1650 yard free (15:02.27).
Missouri's women's team also continued to impress Friday. The Tigers won five of Friday's six events.
Allison Bloebaum continued to flex her strength in long distance swimming, winning the 1650 yard free (16:26.94). Other strong performances came from Meredith Rees who won the 200 back (1:55.13), Amy Feddersen's first place finish in the 100 free (48.77), Katrina Braithwaite's win in the 200 breaststroke (2:12.20) and a first-place 400 free relay team of Feddersen, Sarah Thompson, Sierra Smith and Megan Keil (3:16.45).
Missouri's men and women's diving came up big on the invite's final day of competition. For the women's team, Sarah Rousseau secured a third place finish in platform diving with a score of 277.50. For the men, Carlo Lopez won platform diving with a score of 370.70.
Missoui's men's and women's swim and dive will compete again on Dec. 4 at Missouri State.
Columbia women's cross country finishes 31st at nationals; Dukes runs 102nd
NAIA cross country nationals concluded Friday morning, with the Columbia women's cross country team coming home 31st in the nation out of the 36 teams that raced at Fort Vancouver, Washington.
The Cougars scored 684 points in the event with Mikayla Sehlmeyer leading the charge with a time of 19 minutes and 44.9 seconds, good enough for 118th place. Freshman Alyssa Bearzi out of Milligan won the meet, with a time of 18:14.9, leading the Buffaloes to a NAIA championship with 122 points
On the men's side, the lone representative for the Cougars, Alexander Dukes, finished 102nd overall, finishing with a time of 26:48.1 on the eight-kilometer course. The winning time belonged to Zouhair Talbi, who won with a 24:43.1. Milligan also took home the team title on the men's side with the Buffaloes earning 115 points.