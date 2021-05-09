Missouri coach Steve Bieser said Saturday night that the 2021 MU baseball season was the most challenging season he had ever been a part of.
It did not get any easier Sunday.
The team fell 10-2 to Tennessee, extending its losing streak to nine games.
The Tigers (13-32, 5-19 Southeastern Conference) are at a point where they can expect their opponents to have double-digit run totals day in and day out. For this reason, an onus is on Missouri batters to make sure the team does not fall too far behind.
That … didn’t happen Sunday. Missouri notched two runs on three hits, and one of each of those came in the ninth inning, when the game was already out of reach.
Other than those hits, the Tigers only had three baserunners.
Because of the lack of opportunities, Missouri was aggressive with the runners it did have, though, and it paid off in the first inning. DH Josh Holt stole second, then advanced to third on a sac grounder and all the way home on a sac fly. The Tigers stole two more bases in the game, but the thievery didn’t result in any more runs. The aggression might have even cost Missouri a comeback run in the fourth.
First baseman Torin Montgomery was waived home after second baseman Mark Vierling singled through the left side. Tennessee left fielder Evan Russell came up throwing and gunned Montgomery down at the plate, saving the team’s 4-1 lead and ending the inning. Montgomery disputed the call, saying he got under the tag, but it was confirmed on replay.
Blade Tidwell had a career outing for UT, going seven innings and retiring Tiger hitters in order in four of those innings.
For Missouri, it was Zach Hise starting and giving Tennessee most of its runs. He went four innings, giving up eight hits and six runs. The trouble started in the first inning, as Hise loaded the bases with two singles and a walk before eking out of the early jam.
He wasn’t so lucky the next inning. Max Ferguson hammered a three-run home run to right field to give the Volunteers a lead they would not relinquish. Tennessee struck again with a run in the third.
Bieser said a lot of the early trouble for Hise was that he couldn’t get a very good grip on the ball. Some of that may have to do with the weather, which sat in the low 50s with a stiff breeze coming in from right field, or the way the balls were scuffed. The freshman got his grip sorted out for the fourth inning, where he posted a clean sheet with the help of a rosin bag, but by that point he had already thrown nearly 100 pitches.
Tennessee hung three more runs on Hise in the sixth before Cameron Pferrer came in and got the Tigers out of the inning. He gave up Tennessee’s final three runs in the sixth, before Jackson Lancaster, Trae Robertson and Ben Pedersen closed out the disappointing final game of the series.
Ferguson’s three RBI led his team, but he was far from the only Vol with an impressive offensive performance. Third baseman Jake Rucker went 3 for 4 with a walk and centerfielder Drew Gilbert hit 4 of 5 and scored two runs.
In the postgame press conference, Bieser said that the team is disappointed with how it has represented the University of Missouri this season.
“We know there are still six games in hand,” Bieser said. “And if we really want something, we have to go after it and work for it. I’m hoping this team can regroup and finish this thing strong because what we saw today was not indicative of what we want to see from our team.”