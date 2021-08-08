Nebraska transfer Jack Lundin hasn't competed for the Tigers yet, but he sure is showcasing his skills in summer tournaments.
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native won the 2021 South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championship on Sunday after shooting 7 under. He also won the 2021 Sanford Futures Golf Championship by 14 strokes Aug. 3 after shooting 19 under.
Former Tiger Buckley ties for second in Utah Championship
Former Missouri men’s golfer Hayden Buckley finished tied for second at the Utah Championship on Sunday.
He posted a 10 under in the final round, which helped him climb up the standings. Buckley is in the hunt for a top-25 spot on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.