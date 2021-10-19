Missouri wrestler Brock Mauller was selected for the U.S. team for the United World Wrestling U23 Championships from Nov. 1-7 in Belgrade, Serbia. The Columbia native will compete at the 70-kg class.
Mauller is now the fifth active Missouri wrestler to participate in international competition, joining Keegan O'Toole, Zach Elam, Rocky Elam and Colton Hawks.
“This is a great opportunity for Brock to wrestle on the world stage and represent his country,” coach Brian Smith said in a news release. ... “This is an exciting time for Brock and TigerStyle.”
While Mauller did not qualify directly for the competition, losing to Arizona State's Jacori Teemer in a best-of-three final, he was the next man up with Teemer unable to go. Mauller won the U23 national title in 2020, though there was no international competition.