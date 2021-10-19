Missouri wrestler Brock Mauller was selected for the U.S. team for the United World Wrestling U23 Championships from Nov. 1-7 in Belgrade, Serbia. The Columbia native will compete at the 70-kg class.

Mauller is now the fifth active Missouri wrestler to participate in international competition, joining Keegan O'Toole, Zach Elam, Rocky Elam and Colton Hawks.

“This is a great opportunity for Brock to wrestle on the world stage and represent his country,” coach Brian Smith said in a news release. ... “This is an exciting time for Brock and TigerStyle.”

While Mauller did not qualify directly for the competition, losing to Arizona State's Jacori Teemer in a best-of-three final, he was the next man up with Teemer unable to go. Mauller won the U23 national title in 2020, though there was no international competition.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri soccer and men's basketball beat writer, Fall 2021. Reach me at anthony.kristensen17@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you