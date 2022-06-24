TOWN AND COUNTRY — When Missouri men’s golfer Dawson Meek slapped his knee walking off the 16th green, the sound that reverberated around the closing stretch of Bellerive Country Club told you everything you needed to know.
Meek had made a habit of conjuring results out of thin air Friday, but in 30 short minutes all of his hard work to reach the semifinals of the Missouri Amateur Championship had come undone in three holes.
After defeating Kansas golfer Hank Lierz 1 up Friday morning in his quarterfinals matchup, Meek fell to past champion Sam Migdal 2 up in the afternoon tie, ending his tournament.
Meek’s bid for a place in the finals was looking promising. He rounded the turn 2 up. He stiffed a short iron at the par-3 13th to take retake the two-hole advantage into the final five holes.
But Migdal had been in this position before — he has won this event, and knew to keep patient.
“The experience definitely helps a lot,” Migdal said. “These younger guys, it’s kind of happened in all my matches with the younger guys, so I know to just stay patient as long as there’s more holes to go.”
Migdal made the first move, bombing a drive up the par-4 14th and knocking in the iron close enough to halve Meek’s lead.
The Missouri redshirt sophomore was responsible for the rest.
A wild drive into the right trees on 15 put him out of position. One punch out and an iron shot that flew the green later, and his lead was gone. He proceeded to miss the par-3 16th green right and failed to get up and down. Migdal’s tee shot was no more than a few paces from Meek’s, but he got it up and in to take his first lead since the fifth hole.
After a half in par 5s on the 17th, Meek hit a bullet drive and precise wedge into 6 feet at the closing hole.
An opening for extra holes? Not quite.
Migdal had already nailed his approach into gimme range. Game, set, match.
It marked the seventh round in five days for both players, and the second of the day at the grueling test the championship and Bellerive present.
“I had it going pretty good through 14 holes, and then my legs just kinda gave out 15, 16, 17,” Meek said. “I hadn’t made more than bogey all day, even through (31) holes, and I made a double and it really cost me.”
The fatigue reared its head intermittently throughout the day, but Meek managed to fight it off in the day’s first round.
In a mini Border War at Bellerive, Meek fought off Jayhawks junior Lierz with an array of awe-inspiring recovery shots
The beginning of Meek’s march to the final four can be traced back to Bellerive’s fifth hole — a straight away par 4 with an elevated green and danger on both sides.
Trailing by a hole early, Meek’s tee shot found the left rough. Overhanging branches blocked his path to green. The difficulty of the task at hand was doubled by the fact his shot came to rest on a slope that put the ball well below his feet — the archnemesis of the right-to-left slinger he required.
But he chose the aggressive play, stepping through his follow through to promote a draw. It hopped, skipped and skidded between a pair of greenside bunkers and onto the green. Lierz, from prime position in the fairway, pulled his iron shot into a bunker, leaving himself shortsided.
The KU golfer never managed to get up and down. Meek left his still 80-feet-away putt every inch of eight feet short. His par-saver, and the putt that gave him an unlikely win on a hole, caught enough of the right lip to drop.
And so went the round.
On the dogleg left par-4 14th, Meek, now with a 1-up lead, found himself out of position again. Once more left off the tee, and once more requiring a slinging draw to find the dancefloor, Meek pulled off arguably his best shot of the day.
Lierz, again, was in much better position to take the hole. But Meek found another moment of magic.
From the rough, he whipped an iron around the trees and onto the green. It knocked the air out of any hope of a comeback for Lierz, and sent Meek to the final four.
And although that was as far as he would go, it was further than he had ever managed before. His previous best finish at the tournament was a game in the Round of 64 — the tournament’s first knockout round.
“It gives me confidence,” Meek said. “I’ve been working hard on my game since winter break got over, I’ve really been grinding because I broke my hand in the first semester, so hard work is paying off, so just continue working hard and hopefully achieve better things.”