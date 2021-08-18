Missouri wrestlers Keegan O'Toole and Rocky Elam took to the mats Wednesday morning in Ufa, Russia, for their gold medal matches at the Junior World Championships. The rising sophomores were two of the Tigers' three All-Americans during the 2020-21 collegiate season, and both won the national junior championships at their weight to qualify for the U.S. team traveling to Russia.
And O'Toole and Elam each went on to become junior world champions in Ufa.
O'Toole faced Kazakhstan's Nurdaulet Kuanyshbay for the 74-kg gold, after upsetting Azerbaijan's Turan Bayramov, who was the U23 World champion in 2019, in the quarterfinal.
The American didn't let the moment pass him by.
O'Toole dominated the match, taking an early 4-0 lead. He never looked back and defeated Kuanyshbay 11-0 in the end for the title.
O'Toole took a victory lap around the mat, holding the American flag over his head before walking off.
"I've been dreaming of this moment for years," O'Toole said in a news release. "To have that American flag — it felt like a dream."
Elam is the second member of his family to make it to this stage of the World Juniors. His brother, Zach, won silver in the competition in 2018.
In order to do one better than his brother and collegiate teammate, Elam had to beat Iran's Mahdi Hajiloueianmorafah in the 92-kg category. It was a cagey match, but Elam got the better of Hajiloueianmorafah in the end.
The American got out to an early 1-0 lead after Hajilouianmorafah was put on the shot clock, but was unable to score. Elam doubled his advantage before the end of the period to make it 2-0.
Hajilouianmorafah earned a takedown in a scramble to level the score. Elam earned a takedown of his own in the dying moments of the match to take a 4-2 lead and a gold medal.
"I knew I was getting all the attacks off, all I needed was one shot and one score," Elam said following the match. "I just trusted my attacks and it worked out."
The U.S. finished third in the team standings with 129 points. Iran won gold with 178, followed by Russia with 142.