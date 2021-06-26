MU men's golfers Jack Parker and Walker Kesterson were both eliminated from the Missouri Amateur Championship on Saturday at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach.
Both fell at the hands of Drury alumnus Nicholas Sheppard. Parker was defeated 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals stage. Kesterson lost 2 up in the rain-delayed Round of 16.
Round of 16 play was suspended Friday evening, meaning the Tigers had to return to the course Saturday morning to complete their ties.
Parker was 1 down with five to play against Villanova's Peter Weaver, but won the 15th, 17th and 18th holes to advance to the final eight. Kesterson was 2 down with two to play against Sheppard when play was halted for the day. He won 17 with a par to take the game down the final hole, but Sheppard birdied the last to close out the game and take down his first of two Tigers.
After trading blows for much of the front nine in the quarterfinals, Parker found himself 2 down on the 14th tee against Sheppard. The Tolton Catholic alum's hopes of reaching the semifinals were thwarted as his opponent managed to half his birdie-twos on the 14th and 16th holes.
The semifinals will be contested Saturday evening. A 36-hole final will determine the winner Sunday. Live scoring can be found here.