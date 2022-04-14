Jack Parker follows through on a swing during the first day (copy)

Jack Parker follows through on a swing during Day 1 of its annual MU Tiger Invitational Monday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. Parker was named SEC Golfer of the Week after winning his second collegiate title at the event.

 Kate Trabalka/Missourian

Missouri men's golfer Jack Parker added to his list of recent accolades Thursday, after being named the SEC Golfer of the Week. 

The honor comes just two days after Parker secured his second collegiate win at the MU Tiger Invitational. The Tolton product and Missouri graduate student shot a 54-hole career best at the event, posting 13-under 203. 

This is not Parker's first accolade of the 2021-22 season. Parker was awarded the Missouri Golf Association's Male Player of the Year in December. 

Parker and the Tigers will look to carry their recent momentum into the SEC Championships on April 20-24 in Sea Island, Georgia.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

