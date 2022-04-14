Missouri men's golfer Jack Parker added to his list of recent accolades Thursday, after being named the SEC Golfer of the Week.
The honor comes just two days after Parker secured his second collegiate win at the MU Tiger Invitational. The Tolton product and Missouri graduate student shot a 54-hole career best at the event, posting 13-under 203.
This is not Parker's first accolade of the 2021-22 season. Parker was awarded the Missouri Golf Association's Male Player of the Year in December.
Parker and the Tigers will look to carry their recent momentum into the SEC Championships on April 20-24 in Sea Island, Georgia.