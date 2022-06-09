Missouri track and field’s Sophia Rivera saved her best throw of the season for last in the women’s javelin final Thursday at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Rivera threw a seaso- best 176 feet, 9 inches on her fifth toss, which saw her finish ninth and secure second-team All-American honors.
The junior’s previous season best came at the NCAA West Preliminary Round, when she threw 169-7 to help book her place in the NCAA Championships.
Fellow MU javelin thrower Ava Curry’s best toss of the evening landed at 166-0, which saw her place 19th and earn an All-American honorable mention.
Gerken places ninth in long jump final
Ayele Gerken jumped 20 feet, 9¼ inches, placing ninth and securing second-team All-American honors in the women’s long jump final.
Both Gerken and Rivera qualified for the finals in their respective events by placing in the top nine after their first three attempts, but both athletes remained in their ninth-place spots, meaning they narrowly missed out on first-team All-American honors, which are only awarded to the top eight performers from the finals.
Gerken set a personal record of 21-3¼ inches at the NCAA West Preliminary Round, which helped her qualify for the NCAA Championships.
MU has four more athletes competing in the championships. On Friday, Roberto Vilches is competing in the finals of the men’s high jump at 7:30 p.m. and Georgi Nachev will be in the men’s triple jump finals at 8:20 p.m.
Arianna Fisher and Mara Häusler will compete in the women’s triple jump finals at 4:50 p.m. Saturday.