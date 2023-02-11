Missouri track and field captured multiple podium finishes Saturday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Senior Jayson Ashford won the men’s 400-meter dash at the Music City Challenge with a time of 47.1 seconds.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you