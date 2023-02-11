Missouri track and field captured multiple podium finishes Saturday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Senior Jayson Ashford won the men’s 400-meter dash at the Music City Challenge with a time of 47.1 seconds.
Junior Alicia Burnett secured second place in the women’s 60 dash. Her final time of 7.43 marked the third-fastest finish in school history.
In the men’s 800, senior Christopher Conrad also found his way onto the podium, securing third with a new personal best time of 1:47.96. His time was the third-fastest in school history.
Senior Jonathan Schmidt finished the men’s 800 in 1:50.60 to place second. In a heat with four top-10 finishers and three top-five finishers, sophomore Angus Beer finished fourth in the heat and seventh overall with a time of 1:50.99.
In the men’s 3,000 unseeded, freshman Dan Brookling finished fifth in 8:16.49.
Sophomore Kelsey Schweizer ran a personal-best 2:08.58 in the women’s 800 while placing 12th.
At the Don Kirby Invitational, Roberto Vilches finished second in the men’s high jump with a leap of 7.09 feet.
Missouri next competes in the Alex Wilson Invitational next Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.
Cougars’ winning streak continues
Columbia College women’s basketball defeated William Woods 62-49 in Fulton, extending the Cougars’ winning streak to nine games.
Sophomore Mallory Shetley scored 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting and added eight rebounds. DeLaney Horstman scored 15 on 6-of-14 shooting and also had eight rebounds.
The Cougars next host University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
CC men’s hoops falls to William Woods
Columbia College men’s basketball trailed by double-digits in the second half, and a late rally fell short in a 66-65 loss to William Woods in Fulton.
Columbia (18-8, 10-4 AMC) had the ball down one with only a few seconds remaining after a forced turnover, but it did not get a shot off in time.
Sophomore Collin Parker led the Cougars with 21 points.
Columbia next hosts University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stephens basketball picks up win against Cottey
Stephens basketball defeated Cottey College 62-48 at Silverthorne Arena.
The Stars (16-8, 11-7 American Midwest Conference) trailed 21-16 after the first quarter but took over with a 13-2 run in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.
Marveen Ross scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field while adding 11 rebounds and four assists. Allison Moore had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Stephens next travels to face Central Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Conway, Arkansas.
CC baseball earns two wins over IU-Southeast
Columbia College baseball picked up two home wins in a doubleheader against Indiana University-Southeast.
The Cougars defeated the Grenadiers 9-4 in the first game and 4-3 in the second matchup.
Bryce Taylor had eight strikeouts on the day in five innings pitched. Brayden McGinnis hit a home run.
The final game of the series will start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Battle High School.
CC softball splits at NAIA Winter Invitational
Columbia College softball went 1-1 on the second day of the NAIA Winter Invitational in Allen, Texas.
The Cougars defeated Texas Wesleyan 3-0 but fell 10-9 to Northwest University.
Columbia wraps up play at the invitational at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cougars break school records at Indoor Gorilla Classic
Columbia College track and field finished Day 2 of the Indoor Gorilla Classic by setting four school records in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Junior Emma Homfeldt earned 10th in the women’s 800 with a time of 2:27.32, setting the school record. Homfeldt also set the school record for the women’s mile with a time of 5:25.35.
Carter Brocato also set a school record, earning 22nd in the men’s 3,000 with a time of 8:51.40. Additionally, Jada O’Donnell set a school record in the women’s 5,000 with a time of 18:42.70.
Columbia next heads to the AMC Indoor Track & Field Championships next Saturday in Elsah, Illinois.
CC bowling finishes Day 1 of Wildcat Classic
Columbia College women’s bowling finished Day 1 of the two-day Wildcat Classic in fourth with 4,555 points.
The Cougars finish play Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas.