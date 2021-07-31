Missouri men's golf rising junior Yu-Ta Tsai leads the Columbia Golf Championship at the halfway stage of the tournament, but a pair of familiar names are in close pursuit with 18 holes to play.
Tsai was the only player to break par in the championship division Saturday at Columbia Country Club, posting a 1-under 70 to take a one-shot advantage into the second and final round, which will be played at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
Closest to Tsai's lead is Lake Leroux, son of MU men's co-head coach Mark Leroux, who signed for an opening-round 71. One stroke further back is Columbia College alum Hunter Parrish.
In the senior division, Brett Allen holds a two-stroke lead after an opening-round 71. In the super-senior division, Bob Hutton carded a 69 and will take a two-shot lead in his division into Sunday's final round.
Hutton will tee off at 8:27 a.m. Sunday at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Allen begins his title bid at 9:39 a.m.
Tsai, Leroux and Parrish will tee off at 11:27 a.m. in the final threesome of the day.