Two Missouri track and field athletes, Roberto Vilches (men's high jump) and Sophia Rivera (women's javelin), earned their way on to All-SEC teams due to their placement at the SEC Championships last weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Vilches won the high jump title with a leap of 7 feet, 3 inches to earn first-team all-conference honors. Rivera launched the spear 183-8 to finish second and take second-team honors. All conference champions are awarded first-team recognition, while all runner-up and third-place finishes get second-team status.
The Tigers next travel May 24-27 for the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, California.
Hickman grad wins two Big 12 titles
Former Hickman standout and current Kansas track and field distance runner Chandler Gibbens secured gold medals in the men's 5,000- and 10,000-meter races in the Big 12 Championships last weekend in Norman, Oklahoma.
On Friday, Gibbens took the 10,000 title with a time of 29 minutes, 40.92 seconds. He won his second event of the week Sunday, when he completed the 5,000 in 13:48.49 — a meet record.
Gibbens broke Jim Ryun's KU record in the 5,000 earlier in the season, running in 13:28.71 to beat the U.S. Olympian's best collegiate time by more than 19 seconds.
Cale Littrell, another former Kewpie competing for Kansas, finished sixth in the men's 3,000 steeplechase in 9:07.62 on Saturday.