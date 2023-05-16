Two Missouri track and field athletes, Roberto Vilches (men's high jump) and Sophia Rivera (women's javelin), earned their way on to All-SEC teams due to their placement at the SEC Championships last weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Vilches won the high jump title with a leap of 7 feet, 3 inches to earn first-team all-conference honors. Rivera launched the spear 183-8 to finish second and take second-team honors. All conference champions are awarded first-team recognition, while all runner-up and third-place finishes get second-team status.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.