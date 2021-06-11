Sophomore Georgi Nachev finished ninth Friday in the men's triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon .
His jump of 53 feet 3½ inches earned him second-team All-American honors for the season. He finished just two inches short of his season-best jump of 53-5½.
Nachev is the first triple jumper to earn All-American honors for MU since 2016 when Tony Carodine and John Warren earned second-team honors for the Tigers.
Redshirt freshman Mitch Weber also competed in the discus throw, where he finished 23rd.
Weber only managed to get a throw of 167-8 after fouling in both his first and third throws. He came into the event ranked fourth, having a season best of 200-1.
Weber will look to put this performance behind him as he focuses on the Olympic trials being held next week in Eugene, Oregon, where he will try to throw his way into the Tokyo Olympics in July.
Missouri will have Mara Häusler and Arianna Fisher competing in the women's triple jump at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.