Georgi Nachev continued his great run of form in the men’s triple jump Friday by placing fifth and securing first-team All-American honors at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Nachev leaped his way to fifth with a 53-foot, 1-inch jump, just 3½ inches short of his season-best, which he set at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in order to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
The junior made the jump to First-Team All-American after just missing out on the honor last season, having to settle for second-team when he placed ninth in the 2021 competition.
Nachev ends the season as a first-team All-American in the triple jump at both the indoor and outdoor NCAA Championships. He placed fourth in the indoor competition in Birmingham, Al.
Vilches places eighth in men’s high jump
MU’s Roberto Vilches cleared 7 feet, ½ inches mark on his second jump which was enough to finish 8th place in the men’s high jump final.
Vilches failed to clear the bar at 7-1¾, but his first two jumps helped him earn a First-Team All-American spot.
Vilches will also end his season with first-team honors in both the outdoor and indoor championships having finished fifth at the indoor competition.
MU has two more athletes left competing in the championships. Arianna Fisher and Mara Häusler will both take part in the women’s triple jump finals at 4:50 p.m. Saturday.