Naming rights: What universities gain and lose when they name places after people

When the building now known as Mizzou Arena opened in 2004, Paige Laurie was a recent graduate of the University of Southern California and an heir to one of the largest fortunes in the country. She was also the namesake of MU’s new basketball facility.
Paige Sports Arena, as it was known when the Missouri men defeated Central Missouri in an exhibition game Nov. 4, 2004, had been paid for in part by a $25 million donation from Laurie’s parents, Bill and Nancy Laurie, the niece and nephew-in-law of Walmart founder Sam Walton. The Lauries, both Missouri natives who had raised their daughter in Columbia, used the leverage from their donation to name the building after Paige, who had never had any formal ties to MU. It was a questionable decision, but one that didn’t seem too controversial — for about a month or so.
That November, Paige Laurie was accused of paying a former classmate to do her schoolwork at USC. Laurie later surrendered her diploma, and MU was forced to change the name of the arena rather than have it continue to be named after a known cheater. Paige Sports Arena became Mizzou Arena before the Tigers even had a chance to play a conference game there.
Missouri fans can look back and laugh at the brief episode now, but the Laurie incident was in some ways an early, PG-rated precursor to an issue that now seems to come up more than ever: Stadiums and other buildings on university campuses that are named after people are coming under scrutiny. Many institutions have had to either resist or embrace change in response to activists who point out flaws in the legacy of an individual represented on campus.
It is an issue complicated by historical attitudes, tradition and, of course, money.
“Campuses see names as assets,” said Derek Alderman, a professor of geography at the University of Tennessee who focuses on critical place name studies. “So, part of what they do is they engage in a lot of donorship and a lot of people giving money, and there's a real understanding that if you give enough money, you will be sort of made immortal, you'd be immortalized, and your contribution will be immortalized by basically putting your name on a building.”
That is the process the Lauries and many others have used to attach their names to buildings on campuses large and small, but it hasn’t always been that way. Until the past several decades, names were more likely to be assigned to honor someone who had not necessarily given money — a historical figure, university official or accomplished alumnus. If something was named after a donor, it was still more an informal gesture of thanks than a written pact.
“If you go back to the 19th and 20th centuries, you see places like libraries and things named after wealthy philanthropists such as Carnegie,” said Reuben Rose-Redwood, a geography professor at the University of Victoria in Canada. “There wasn't necessarily a naming-rights contract that says, 'If I give you this money, you will put my name on this building.' The naming was an honorific that came after the donation in many cases. What's happened in the last few decades is that it's become much more contractual in the form of selling time-limited naming rights to buildings and other sports arenas and things on university campuses.”
Once schools realized the lucrative potential of commodifying naming rights, it became more common to see places named after donors. Pauley Pavilion, UCLA’s historic basketball arena, was an early example. It opened in 1966 after Edwin W. Pauley, a university regent, donated almost one-fifth of the construction cost.
“The money is so great when it comes to naming rights that I don't think you're going to see any arenas or stadiums built and named after someone (without them paying for it),” said Kevin Blackistone, a Washington Post sports columnist and University of Maryland journalism professor. “I think those days are over, even on college campuses, because it's a source of revenue.”
As the pace of selling off building names has quickened in recent times, so has the rate at which names and other symbols have come under scrutiny for what they represent and what they suggest about the values of an institution. Many of the most notable examples involve individuals with ties to slavery, the Confederacy or other forms of racism.
“I think right now, we're in an age in which people really pay much more attention to memorials and monuments in very critical ways than we did before,” Alderman said.
There is no shortage of examples of names that have been removed from stadiums and other buildings in recent years. Blackistone recalled how activism led by a then-student resulted in the renaming of Maryland’s football stadium in 2015. The original namesake, Harry “Curley” Byrd, was a coach and administrator who supported segregation.
In 2018, the University of Louisville removed “Papa John’s” from its football stadium name after John Schnatter, the pizza chain’s founder, was discovered to have used a racial slur. In early 2020, the University of California, Berkeley removed the name Boalt from a law school building after a professor discovered a racist writing by John Boalt, a 19th-century attorney who had made the money that was donated to the school after his death.
Locally, donor Wayne Sells agreed to have his family’s name removed from Rock Bridge High School’s athletic facility in September after he made an insensitive social media post.
The list goes on and on, and there are always more names being called into question. So, as the pitfalls of naming places after people becomes more clear, why do universities continue to do it? Rose-Redwood, who served for two years on the University of Victoria’s facility naming committee, said there is more to it than just the financial aspect.
“In Western European culture, there is this tradition of naming places after individuals,” he said. “And I really do think that it is tied to the ideology of individualism within Western culture, this idea that we need to recognize the individual, rather than say the community or the collective or society more broadly.”
Therein lies the dilemma. Naming places after people opens the door to future controversy, but given the power names have within our culture, it can simultaneously be an important avenue to representation and inclusion.
“There's a recognition that names can play a very important role in people's social lives,” Alderman said. “They can be a source of this violence and this sort of oppression and discrimination. They can also be a source of empowerment for those who see names on the landscape that resonate with them and help them feel that they belong.”
Blackistone mentioned Jack Trice Stadium, the football venue at Iowa State University, as an example of how a name can be used to give representation to marginalized groups. Jack Trice became the university’s first-ever Black athlete in 1922, but he died as a result of injuries suffered in a game in 1923. The stadium is the only FBS football venue named after a Black individual.
Ever since Paige Laurie’s name was removed from Mizzou Arena, fans clad in Black and Gold have had the increasingly rare experience of watching college basketball in a building not named after a donor or corporate sponsor. A potential naming rights sale could surely raise some needed cash for an athletic department that was operating in the red even before the COVID-19 crisis and consistently trails most of its SEC counterparts in revenue.
It could be that after the Laurie episode, Missouri simply wants to stay away from the issue of naming rights. The athletic department’s two most recent all-new venues, the Mizzou Tennis Complex and the Mizzou Softball Stadium, opened without any kind of sponsored name in 2014 and 2017, respectively. By playing it safe, MU may miss the chance to raise more money, but it also avoids any potential controversies.
“When we start looking at the relationship between donors and names, we have to start really thinking about who the university belongs to,” Alderman said. “And we have to really start asking some hard questions about who does the university serve and for whom does it exist?”