It was announced Monday that the NCAA will not carry the Missouri baseball and softball teams’ postseason bans over to the 2021 season.
The NCAA found that the Missouri football, baseball and softball teams were guilty of academic misconduct in January 2019 after they found out that former tutor Yolanda Kumar completed coursework for 12 student-athletes.
While none of the 12 was still at Missouri last January, the NCAA still gave all three teams postseason bans and other penalties like the loss of scholarships and recruiting restrictions.
In March 2019, Missouri officially appealed the NCAA’s decision hoping it would be overturned. But in November, the NCAA announced that it would uphold its decision.
The postseason ban was supposed to be for the 2020 season for the baseball and softball teams, who both had their seasons cut short because of the coronavirus.
It’s been up in the air since March whether it would carry over to the 2021 season or not.
In March, after it was announced that the season was suspended until April 15, Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said that they had already asked the NCAA if the postseason ban would carry over and were waiting to hear back.
“I think it is appropriate that as we look at the penalty, it’s for the 2020 season so that’s what we think should happen and I would say that’s appropriate,” Sterk said.
Both the baseball and softball teams were having good starts to their seasons before they were cut short and had a good chance at making the postseason if they hadn‘t been banned.
The baseball team ended the season 11-5 and were on a seven game winning streak. They had only played five home games, but managed to win every single one of them. Conference play was just about to begin.
“Our program is clearly pleased with today’s news,” Missouri baseball head coach Steve Bieser said in a press release. “Our players and coaching staff have faced great challenges on and off the field. Following the shortened 2020 season and now the renewed ability to compete in postseason play, we are eager to prepare for and contend in the 2021 campaign.”
The softball team finished the season 19-7 and went on a nine game winning streak to start the season. They were 7- 1 at home. They went 3-0 in conference play.
Missouri softball head coach Larissa Anderson shared a similar sentiment to Bieser’s in a post on the softball team’s Twitter.
“After two years of overcoming adversity, I’m excited we’re now able to turn he page and move forward,” Anderson said. “When our players chose to come to Mizzou, their dream was to reach the Women’s College World Series. Now we can focus on our goal of bringing postseason softball back to Columbia, and returning to the pinnacle of our sport.”
The softball team also shared a video on their Twitter of Anderson speaking to her team.
“Everything that you guys came to Mizzou to do and accomplish, that’s what we’re focusing on. Right there, baby,” Anderson said as she showed the outfield wall in Mizzou Softball Stadium that shows the team’s appearances in the Women’s College World Series.
“So get your mindset that we’re hosting from here on out. That’s our goal. That’s our dream. That’s what we’re set out to do. So Top 16 seed in the country, we got an opportunity to host right there,” Anderson said as she turned her camera around to show the rest of the stadium.