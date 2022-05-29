Brooke Wilmes was right when she described Missouri softball’s season as a roller coaster the day before the Columbia Regional began. At that point, the Tigers were on a high. Missouri finished 7-2 in its last nine regular-season conference games and reached the SEC championship in Gainesville, Florida. The best news of all came May 15, when the Tigers learned they would be regional hosts.
One week later, Missouri’s season was over. The hardest crash followed the highest peak.
Exceptional pitching bailed out the Tigers’ lineup in the SEC Tournament. However, similarly dominant pitching in the Columbia Regional was not enough to overcome a further-disjointed Missouri offense.
The Tigers scored 12 runs across eight postseason contests and five runs across four games in the Columbia Regional. Arizona, the winner of the Columbia Regional, shut out Missouri on back-to-back days with two different pitchers.
Missouri loses a high-achieving group in the fallout. Seven Tigers — all seniors, graduate students or fifth years — played their final game in a Missouri uniform on May 22. Coach Larissa Anderson will be tasked with filling holes left by starters such as catcher Hatti Moore, first baseman Emma Raabe, second baseman Kendyll Bailey, left fielder Casidy Chaumont, center fielder Wilmes and designated player Kimberly Wert. The group accounted for nearly ⅔ of Missouri’s RBI this season.
Statistics aside, this class had special meaning to Anderson, who began her tenure as Missouri’s coach in May 2018.
“What I can’t be more proud of is you have a new coaching staff come in and takes over a program that was under a lot of turmoil, and this group of senior class stayed here,” Anderson said. “We had Wert obviously that came in and Casidy Chaumont who came in, but none of them left, and they’re so unbelievably committed and they bought in to what we were trying to do, and that’s the legacy.”
Led by Anderson and this year’s departing class, the Tigers came one win short of the Women’s College World Series in 2021. In 2022, Missouri hosted regionals for a second consecutive season.
Now, focus turns to how the Tigers can continue that success.
Missouri is expected to return all five members of a pitching staff that recorded a 2.81 ERA in 2022. Jordan Weber and Laurin Krings will continue to headline the group as the two primary starters. While both Weber and Krings took steps forward in 2022, Krings’ development in the circle was one of the leading headlines from the season. Krings lowered her ERA from 3.68 to 2.78 between 2021 and 2022 while cutting down her rate of home runs allowed and striking out batters at a similar pace.
Offensively, Jenna Laird, Kara Daly and Alex Honnold are expected to carry the load moving forward. Honnold started all 60 games this season and hit .282.
In Laird, the Tigers have stability at shortstop while also maintaining an elite top-of-the-order bat. An integral part of Missouri’s two recent postseason runs, Laird also brings a much-needed veteran presence to the lineup.
Daly is primed to anchor the middle of the Tigers’ order in 2023 and beyond. The freshman third baseman hit 13 home runs this season and logged the team’s third-highest slugging percentage.
“Kara Daly is as good as she is right now as a freshman because of (Wert),” Anderson said. “And Kara is gonna be a phenomenal player for us in her entire career because of (Wert), and I know Kara is the first one to say it, that I’m as good as I am right now because of Kim Wert and her mentoring and her leadership.”
The departure of so many starters also opens the door for younger players, such as Julia Crenshaw, to step into more prominent roles.
Missouri’s 2022 season ended earlier than perhaps many expected, but the Tigers are in line to remain contenders in the SEC and competitive on a national level for the foreseeable future.