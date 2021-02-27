If anything, Day 2 of the South Alabama Invitational was even easier than the first.
After two fairly clean wins Friday, No. 20 Missouri softball kept rolling. An 8-0 win over Northwestern State followed by a 6-1 win against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville brought the Tigers’ win streak to eight.
Things were able to get going a little earlier than the day before, as Friday's rain had cleared, leaving just clouds and mild temperatures in Mobile, Alabama, for Saturday’s action.
Missouri's pitching held its opponents to 11 hits over the two games, with all five pitchers lasting at least an inning. The consistency in the circle was helped by consistency at the plate, at least in the opener against the Demons.
Unlike on Day 1, the Tiger offense came from small ball rather than power bats. All but one of the runs against Northwestern State came from singles and sacrifice plays rather than the home run ball that has been so prevalent this season. The final run did come from a Kimberly Wert homer off Demon pitcher Samantha Guile.
The first to come across as part of a four-run first inning was Brooke Wilmes, who scored on a sacrifice fly after her single to lead off the game. She also collected an RBI single in the sixth inning of the SIUE game giving her an 11-game hitting streak.
Fourteen hits made sure game one wrapped up in five innings. It was Missouri’s third win this season via the NCAA runs-ahead rule.
After the steady, keep-the-line-moving offense in the midday matchup, the SIUE pitching confounded the Tigers’ bats somewhat in the afternoon contest. Missouri managed only seven hits, tied for its second-lowest total of the season.
What seemed to be lethargic bats might have just been a result of patience, however. Missouri earned itself seven walks, and Kendyll Bailey was hit by a pitch, indicating good plate discipline.
That discipline also helped continue the weekend’s trend of taking advantage of opposition errors. Over the course of the day, Northwestern State and SIUE committed six errors, leading to three unearned runs and one highlight-worthy play for Missouri's Jazmyn Rollin.
Rollin pinch-ran for Bailey after Bailey was hit, and she promptly stole second. As Alex Honnold took the fourth ball of a walk, SIUE catcher Amber Storer attempted to pick her off second. Second baseman Lexi King was not able to receive the throw cleanly, allowing Rollin to steal third before being awarded home on the error.
Honnold advanced to second on the play. Though she was eventually cut down at home later in the inning, that didn’t stop her from adding to her stellar weekend. She had four hits Saturday, bringing her tournament total to eight. The freshman’s average is now up to .500 for the season as she continues to excel from the bottom of the order.
Missouri will finish its South Alabama Invitational slate at 9 a.m. Sunday against Middle Tennessee State.