Missouri women’s golf traveled north to Woodbury, Minnesota, to compete in the Minnesota Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.
The opening tee-time temperature at the Prestwick Golf Club was in the mid-50s and the temperature never reached 70 on Monday. Later in the day, a rain delay postponed the second round to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s third round was cancelled.
The Tigers struggled in the wet and chilly conditions on their way to a 14th of 15th finish at the tournament.
Transfer junior Noelle Beijer led Missouri golfers, finishing Monday one-under-par and shooting one shot better on Tuesday. The product from Affendelft, Netherlands, earned a sixth-place individual finish with her 36-hole 141 total.
Coach Stephanie Priesmeyer called Beijer a spark plug for the team and praised her experience.
Sophia Yoemans also had a sound tournament. Playing only 40 miles from her hometown of Red Wing, Minnesota, the freshman earned a 152 total that placed her in a tie for 53rd place. Both days Yoemans shot identical 76s.
Freshman Bri Bolden and redshirt sophomore Julia Bower tied for 72nd overall in their first collegiate tournament. The pair had identical two round totals of 156. Bower posted a seven-over-par 79 on Monday and improved two strokes on Tuesday for a 77. Bolden flipped Bower’s scores, shooting a 77 on Monday and a 79 on Tuesday.
Lone returner Jessica Yuen concluded the Tigers’ lineup. The senior carded a 161 total, tying for 79th individually.
Missouri will stay on the road for its next tournament. The Tigers are hosted by Vanderbilt on September 20-22 in Franklin, Tennessee.