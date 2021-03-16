Wolves run in packs. Sheep in flocks or drove. But when it comes to tigers, a pack together is known as a streak.
This streak of Tigers has the numbers and the confidence to keep other streaks alive. For 10 straight seasons, No. 5 Missouri wrestling has controlled the Mid-American Conference, proving each year to be the best in the conference and one of the best in the country.
There are many reasons why the program continues to perform well year after year: consistent top-tier recruits, keeping some of the best wrestlers from Missouri in-state; a strong coaching staff. And there’s the signature motto that runs the program: Tigerstyle.
This season’s team has carried a swagger about it even as it’s dealt with adversity no other team in Missouri wrestling history has. Competing in a pandemic has been a challenge, but despite it all, the Tigers (10-0) have come out on top.
“We knew we had a pretty good team,” coach Brian Smith said. “It’s been one of those years where you think it’s going to be this awful thing but our guys have put it together and turned it into a positive.”
The Tigers’ depth stood out in their 10th straight conference title run, helping the team to an undefeated regular season. A day after 125 pounder-Connor Brown went down, frehman Noah Surtin stepped up and became an NCAA qualifier in his first year.
The “next man up” narrative that is so common in sports has been key for the wrestling team this season. Multiple first-year starters were in the lineup and did damage along the way. The Tigers came into the season with the fourth-ranked recruiting class according to FloWrestling, and it’s one of the reasons all 10 starters qualified for the national championships in St. Louis.
“These young kids coming in and what they’re accomplishing, it’s awesome,” Smith said. “It’s been fun to watch because they’ve been working on this and now it’s all coming together.”
It takes more than young talent, though. Older wrestlers on the team have been performing well and are starting to get their shine, especially homegrown talent from the Show-Me State. Six of the 10 national qualifiers are from Missouri.
Even more local than that, Jeremiah Kent, Jarrett Jacques and Brock Mauller all grew up in Columbia. Jacques and Mauller wrestled for Tolton Catholic while Kent competed for Hickman.
When any wrestling enthusiast hears Hickman mentioned, thoughts immediately turn to Missouri legend and Olympic medalist J’den Cox. Kent’s own career trajectory resembles that of Cox — both won state championships for the Kewpies before moving on to Missouri.
Kent has only one loss on the season. He wants to find ways to continue growing as a wrestler.
“I started off wrestling at Hickman my freshman year, and I believe I was 13-34 my freshman year and after that year I didn’t wanna come back,” Kent said. “Just having that family aspect of the team, that’s what made me wanna come back. It just means so much more when you have a loving and bonding coaching staff because you wanna do it for them.”
Alongside the in-state recruits, first-year out-of-state recruits have added to the team’s bond. The program’s family ties extend to Wisconsin, where Keegan O’Toole came from to make noise of his own. He isn’t the first Tiger from Wisconsin, but he’s not like any other.
O’Toole is a member of the Askren Wrestling Academy in Hartland, Wisconsin, and since being in the program he’s been winning in dominant fashion. He is a conference champion, nationally ranked, and has an undefeated record even after bumping up a weight class to 157 pounds.
“My goal for the rest of the season is to continue getting bonus points,” O’Toole said. “I want to win the conference and then I want to go to the NCAA Tournament and I want to be a national champion.”
Smith often repeats the saying “iron sharpens iron,” meaning that some of the toughest wrestlers are right there in the room with you. If everyone is pushing each other to get better, then they will.
The NCAA Wrestling Championships take place Thursday to Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Mauller leads Missouri’s 10 qualifiers as the No. 3 seed in the 149-pound weight class.