Nine Missouri baseball players have entered the transfer portal, an MU spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
Seth Halvorsen, Cameron Swanger and Jared Simpson plan to play for different teams next season; along with them, seniors Chad McDaniel, Mark Vierling, Jackson Lancaster, Cameron Pferrer, Clayton Peterson and Alex Peterson will play their extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA elsewhere.
The Tigers had 55 players on their roster in the past season, and have to cut that to 40 to comply with the reimplementation of NCAA roster-limit regulations, which come back into effect next season.
Halvorsen is the most notable of the transfers, finishing this past season 4-3 with a 6.00 ERA after 14 starts. The move was not a surprise, though, as coach Steve Bieser stated after Halvorsen's last outing against Auburn that "it's pretty likely it could be his final outing in a Tiger uniform."
Simpson, Lancaster and Pferrer join Halvorsen in the group of four pitchers set to enter the portal.
MU finished its 2021 season at 15-36 overall and 8-22 in the SEC, missing out on the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2014.