Missouri’s first midweek matchup of the season was one to forget.
Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third, the Tigers gave up nine runs on nine hits to McNeese State in the inning. Four of those runs were scored with two outs. Senior Art Joven got the start and was charged with seven runs in 2⅔ innings of work. Missouri (4-4) couldn’t recover, and despite matching McNeese State (6-3) with 14 hits, fell 12-4.
“It was a very difficult game,” coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. “They came out and put it to us. You have to give them credit. We gave some opportunities away.”
Brandt Belk put the Tigers on the board early, driving home second baseman Mark Vierling on a single in the top of the third.
Trying to climb out of a deep hole, Missouri’s offense did not go down quietly. Vierling tallied the third of his career-high four hits in the fourth inning with a single to left field. In the following inning, Belk hit a solo shot to right field, cutting the lead to 9-3. Belk went 3-for-4 on the day and extended his hitting streak to seven games.
“There was no quit,” Bieser said in the release. “We battled, hung in there and gave ourselves some opportunities. We just couldn’t come up with a big hit and get more than one run an inning. However, I saw some better at-bats today and saw some guys who were scuffling hang in there and have better at-bats.”
Missouri only scraped across one more run for the rest of the game and left 14 runners on base. The Tigers left a batter stranded in each inning of the game.
Tigers hurlers Tom Skoro and Shane Wilhelm made their team debuts, combining to throw three scoreless innings. The two were the only pitchers on the team to not allow a run.
Missouri heads to Houston on Friday for three weekend games against former Big 12 opponents. A matchup with Baylor awaits the Tigers at 11 a.m. Friday.
“We’ll continue to get better,” Bieser said. “We were 4-4 last year and there won’t be anyone panicking.”