Seth Nitzel and Clayton Whiting led the way for No. 7 Missouri wrestling at the UNI Open on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Nitzel won at 285 pounds while Whiting claimed victory at 184 pounds.
Multiple Tigers turned in third-place finishes, with Kade Moore at 125 pounds, Cameron Steed at 165, Colton Hawks at 184 and Ryan Boersma at 285.
Missouri faces No. 9 Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Columbia College men’s basketball cruises past Webster
Columbia College men’s basketball beat Webster 82-65 at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
The Cougars gained control early, taking a 51-27 lead into halftime.
Webster (2-8) couldn’t keep up with Columbia (10-4) despite shooting 7 of 15 from 3-point range. Collin Parker, Marlon Allen, Tony Burks and Brock Davis scored in double figures for the Cougars, with Parker leading the way with 22.
Columbia next faces Missouri Baptist at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.