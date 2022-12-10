Seth Nitzel and Clayton Whiting led the way for No. 7 Missouri wrestling at the UNI Open on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Nitzel won at 285 pounds while Whiting claimed victory at 184 pounds.

Multiple Tigers turned in third-place finishes, with Kade Moore at 125 pounds, Cameron Steed at 165, Colton Hawks at 184 and Ryan Boersma at 285.

  • Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

