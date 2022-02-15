Missouri's Keegan O'Toole was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after defeating 2021 All-American No. 7 Anthony Valencia.
This is the second straight week that a member of Missouri's wrestling team has been given this honor. Sean Harman was awarded with the distinction last week following his win over Oklahoma State's No. 10 Dustin Plott.
O'Toole is currently ranked first in the 165-pound weight division according to the first NCAA Division I coaches' poll.
"Keegan showed last weekend why he's one of the best wrestlers in the country," coach Brian Smith said in a release. "He went from being put on his back to pinning the guy and getting us some much-needed points."
O'Toole was previously named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week in November following his 2-0 start to the season.
O'Toole and the rest of the Tigers will be back on the mats Wednesday for their regular season finale against No. 5 Iowa State.