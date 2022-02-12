Missouri wrestling will be coming back to Columbia with a big win over No. 13 Arizona State as it defeated the Sun Devils 19-14 on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.
The Tigers came into this match riding high from their comeback win over Big 12 rival Oklahoma State, while Arizona State looked to extend its five match winning streak.
The biggest story of the night was the return of No. 13 Peyton Mocco (174) to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 2 at the Southern Scuffle. Mocco dominated during his match against ASU’s Zane Coleman, going up 6-1 to end the first period. He took the match by technical fall 21-6, giving the Tigers the lead for the first time in the dual.
No. 1 Keegan O’Toole (165) continued his dominant season as he picked up another pin fall victory over ASU’s No. 6 Anthony Valencia in the highest ranked matchup of the dual. No. 19 Jeremiah Kent and No. 7 Rocky Elam also picked up decision wins to help give the Tigers the victory.
The Tigers return for their last dual of the regular season taking on the No. 1 team in the Big 12, No. 5 Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hearnes Center.