Sunday was one of the biggest outings Missouri wrestling had in a while, but it didn’t start off the way the Tigers originally envisioned .
Missouri lost its first three matches of the dual, sinking into a 12-0 hole as No. 2 Keegan O'Toole stepped on the mat for the first time since Jan. 20. He faced OSU's No. 10 Travis Wittlake in the highest-ranked match of the evening. O'Toole won in a close 3-2 decision, giving the Tigers much-needed momentum.
Redshirt freshman Sean Harmon picked up his third straight ranked win against No. 10 Dustin Plott. No. 11 Dakota Geer stalled the Tigers' comeback with a close 2-0 decision victory over No. 24 Jeremiah Kent before Rocky Elam bounced back after two straight losses with a 10-3 decision win over unranked Gavin Stika to make the score 15-9 in favor of the Cowboys.
The Tigers needed to get something going if they wanted to come away with a win. Luckily, heavyweight Zach Elam and 125-pounder Noah Surtin would deliver as they scored two straight pinfall wins to put the Tigers ahead 21- 15, as all of Hearnes Center was on its feet.
To finish the dual, Missouri’s Trey Crawford faced No. 2 Daton Fix with one objective: do not get pinned. If Crawford were to be pinned, it would've tied the dual at 21, and the match would've gone to criteria to decide the winner. Crawford understood his assignment and delivered, preventing Fix from scoring the pinfall. Crawford fell 22-5 in a technical fall loss that would reward the Cowboys with five team points, which left the final score 21-20, giving the Tigers their first win over the Cowboys since 2018.
Having won the dual, the Tigers' next in-conference dual against Iowa State will become even more crucial in the Big 12 standings, as these two programs sit atop the table.
With a win over the Cyclones, Missouri will finish as no less than second in its first season in the Big 12. However, the Tigers' loss to South Dakota State on Jan. 22 gave the Jackrabbits the tiebreaker over the Tigers. In other words, if South Dakota State loses its two remaining Big 12 matches, Missouri has a chance to win the conference with a win over Iowa State.