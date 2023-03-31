In the opener of a three-game series in Lexington, Kentucky, Missouri couldn't handle Kentucky, with the game ending in a 6½-inning 12-2 mercy-rule victory for the Wildcats.

At Kentucky Proud Park, No. 18 UK (23-3, 6-1 SEC) dominated at the plate from the start, scoring five runs in the first inning. Hunter Gilliam hit a two-run single to left field to give Kentucky a 2-1 lead. Ryan Waldschmidt followed with a three-run homer.

