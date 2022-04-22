It took extra innings, but No. 22 LSU beat Missouri baseball 4-3 Friday. The game was a pitchers' duel , but eventually LSU got enough offense to win.
Tony Neubeck started for Missouri and gave up six hits, typically a sign of a good outing. The problem was three were solo home runs. Dylan Crews started the game with a leadoff home run. Brayden Jobert and Tyler McManus added on in the fourth and sixth innings.
It looked like the solo shots were all LSU needed as Missouri (22-14, 5-12 SEC) couldn't score any runs. Until the eighth inning, LSU didn't allow an earned run. Missouri got a pair of unearned runs in the second to take a temporary lead in the third. Ty Wilmsmeyer reached on an errorand Josh Day brought him home.
Two batters later, Torin Montgomery dropped a single right behind the infield to score Day. Missouri got its first earned run with one out in the eighth while down by one. Luke Mann hit his team-leading 10th home run to tie the game and eventually send the game to extra innings.
Ian Lohse relieved Neubeck in the bottom of the seventh and dominated LSU. Lohse pitched three perfect innings, making sure that Mann's homer didn't go to waste.
While Missouri was reliant on a few pitchers, LSU (25-13, 9-8) threw everything it had at MU. It used five different pitchers, none throwing more than 2⅔ innings.
In extras, Missouri got two runners on base with two outs but couldn't push them across. The Tigers' failure to bring them home came back to haunt them quickly.
LSU got a leadoff double and put itself in an easy position to win. All it took from there was a grounder to advance the runner to third. Then, with one out, any ball hit to the outfield would end the game.
After Jacob Berry was intentionally walked, LSU got just what it needed. Cade Doughty had his only hit of the night at the exact right moment to end the game and win LSU the series.
Missouri has now lost eight road SEC games in a row and lost its third road series.