MU's Keegan O’Toole takes on Lindenwood's Gavin Londoff (copy)

Missouri's Keegan O’Toole takes on Lindenwood's Gavin Londoff on Nov. 6 at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. O’Toole and the No. 3 Tigers travel to face No. 5 Arizona State on Thursday in Tempe, Arizona.

Missouri wrestling will have a chance to back up its No. 3 ranking in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll Thursday in a road dual against No. 5 Arizona State.

The dual between the Tigers and Sun Devils begins at 8 p.m. at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. It will be streamed live on Pac-12 Insider and is free to watch.

